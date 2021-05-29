Is Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) Expensive At $12.64? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) saw 392,653 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.64 trading at $0.12 or 0.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $373.09 Million. That closing price of PSAC’s stock is at a discount of -64.16% from its 52-week high price of $20.75 and is indicating a premium of 23.66% from its 52-week low price of $9.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 583.89 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 886.95 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.96%, in the last five days PSAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 27 when the stock touched $13.25- price level, adding 4.58% to its value on the day. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of 26.4% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.71% in past 5-day. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) showed a performance of 4.9% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.68 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23 to the stock, which implies a rise of 81.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +105.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 58.23% for stock’s current value.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.48% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 52 institutions for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc is the top institutional holder at PSAC for having 4.23 Million shares of worth $42.26 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 14.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hsbc Holdings Plc, which was holding about 1.19 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.89 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

On the other hand, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Multi Strategy Alternative Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 100000 shares of worth $1Million or 0.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 67.72 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $677.15 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.23% of company’s stock.