Is MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU), -310.18% away from high, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) saw 397,845 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.67 trading at $0.14 or 9.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $181.14 Million. That closing price of MOGU’s stock is at a discount of -310.18% from its 52-week high price of $6.85 and is indicating a premium of 28.14% from its 52-week low price of $1.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 110.35 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 285.34 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MOGU Inc. (MOGU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.15%, in the last five days MOGU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $1.78 price level, adding 6.18% to its value on the day. MOGU Inc.’s shares saw a change of -23.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.05% in past 5-day. MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) showed a performance of -3.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 761.7 Million shares which calculate 2.67 days to cover the short interests.

MOGU Inc. (MOGU) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $48.99 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $24.65 Million in the next quarter that will end in Jul 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.7% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.7%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18 institutions for MOGU Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. is the top institutional holder at MOGU for having 10.45 Million shares of worth $22.67 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 10.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TB Alternative Assets Ltd., which was holding about 8.35 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.12 Million.

On the other hand, Amplify International Online Retail ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 77007 shares of worth $149.39 Thousand or 0.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20.69 Thousand shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $47.59 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.