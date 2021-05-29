Is LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA), -8.02% away from high, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) saw 316,010 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $147.88 trading at $0.62 or 0.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.82 Billion. That closing price of LPLA’s stock is at a discount of -8.02% from its 52-week high price of $159.74 and is indicating a premium of 52% from its 52-week low price of $70.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 389.02 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 531.04 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.78 in the current quarter.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.42%, in the last five days LPLA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, May 25 when the stock touched $150.64 price level, adding 1.83% to its value on the day. LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 41.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.6% in past 5-day. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) showed a performance of -3.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.37 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $183.42 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.03% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $165 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $265. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +79.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 11.58% for stock’s current value.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +58.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.47% while that of industry is 18.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 25.4% in the current quarter and calculating 30.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.77 Billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.88 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $1.36 Billion and $1.46 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 30.3% while estimating it to be 28.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -11.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.98%

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

LPLA Dividends

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 28 and August 02, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.64%, the share has a forward dividend of 1 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.78%.