Is Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI), -0.51% away from high, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) saw 499,668 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $123.1 trading at $1.1 or 0.9% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.52 Billion. That closing price of LOGI’s stock is at a discount of -0.51% from its 52-week high price of $123.73 and is indicating a premium of 53.89% from its 52-week low price of $56.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 723.51 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 858.89 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Logitech International S.A. (LOGI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.87 in the current quarter.

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.9%, in the last five days LOGI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 28 when the stock touched $123.73 price level, adding 0.51% to its value on the day. Logitech International S.A.’s shares saw a change of 26.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.37% in past 5-day. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) showed a performance of 9.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.19 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $129.45 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $108.89 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $161.51. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +31.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.54% for stock’s current value.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Logitech International S.A. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +43.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -29.6% while that of industry is -5.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 35.9% in the current quarter and calculating -36.9% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -1.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.06 Billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.24 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 48.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 107.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.04%

LOGI Dividends

Logitech International S.A. is more likely release its next earnings report in June, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.78%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.87 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.7%.

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.8% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.4% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 786 institutions for Logitech International S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Credit Suisse Ag/ is the top institutional holder at LOGI for having 7.03 Million shares of worth $683.63 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 4.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 6.11 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $594.17 Million.

On the other hand, Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3863080 shares of worth $403.69 Million or 2.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.99 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $209.21 Million in the company or a holder of 1.15% of company’s stock.