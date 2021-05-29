Is LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Expensive At $4.46? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) saw 326,785 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.46 trading at $0.03 or 0.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $120.74 Million. That closing price of LMFA’s stock is at a discount of -448.21% from its 52-week high price of $24.45 and is indicating a premium of 45.85% from its 52-week low price of $2.415. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 741.58 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 507.54 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA),

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.68%, in the last five days LMFA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 24 when the stock touched $4.69-4 price level, adding 4.9% to its value on the day. LM Funding America, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 33.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.83% in past 5-day. LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) showed a performance of -23.1% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 613.66 Million shares which calculate 1.21 days to cover the short interests.

LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -52.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 49.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.82% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15 institutions for LM Funding America, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at LMFA for having 96.78 Thousand shares of worth $64.84 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 68.6 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $45.96 Thousand.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 65423 shares of worth $101.41 Thousand or 0.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 30.39 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $47.11 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.