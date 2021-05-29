Is iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK), -67.99% away from high, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) saw 569,037 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.37 trading at $0.42 or 3.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.06 Billion. That closing price of ICLK’s stock is at a discount of -67.99% from its 52-week high price of $19.1 and is indicating a premium of 56.11% from its 52-week low price of $4.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 511.96 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 722.85 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.84%, in the last five days ICLK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, May 25 when the stock touched $12.33- price level, adding 7.79% to its value on the day. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s shares saw a change of 33.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.33% in past 5-day. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) showed a performance of -14.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.32 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.99 to the stock, which implies a rise of 75.81% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +111.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 29.29% for stock’s current value.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +57.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -100% in the current quarter and calculating -66.7% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $61.34 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $74.34 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $49.03 Million and $58.11 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 25.1% while estimating it to be 27.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 4.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.34% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99 institutions for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management is the top institutional holder at ICLK for having 5.67 Million shares of worth $66.75 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 6.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FIL LTD, which was holding about 4.71 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $55.38 Million.

On the other hand, MFS International New Discovery Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 692052 shares of worth $5.91 Million or 0.8% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 578.48 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $6.81 Million in the company or a holder of 0.66% of company’s stock.