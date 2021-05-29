Is Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expensive At $218.54? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) saw 830,032 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.1. Company’s recent per share price level of $218.54 trading at $2.2 or 1.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $35.69 Billion. That closing price of FTNT’s stock is at a discount of -1.13% from its 52-week high price of $221 and is indicating a premium of 51.15% from its 52-week low price of $106.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 942.77 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.21 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 29 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.88 in the current quarter.

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.02%, in the last five days FTNT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 28 when the stock touched $221 price level, adding 1.11% to its value on the day. Fortinet, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 47.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.66% in past 5-day. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) showed a performance of 10.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.15 Million shares which calculate 2.6 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $221.92 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $183 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $304. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +39.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.26% for stock’s current value.

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fortinet, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +82.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 11.64% while that of industry is -5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 7.3% in the current quarter and calculating 8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20% from the last financial year’s standing.

23 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $743.75 Million for the same. And 23 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $779.42 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $615.5 Million and $651.1 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 20.8% while estimating it to be 19.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 129.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 54.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.6%

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.52% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1078 institutions for Fortinet, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at FTNT for having 15.69 Million shares of worth $2.89 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 9.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 10.81 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.99 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3890323 shares of worth $577.83 Million or 2.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.12 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $463.15 Million in the company or a holder of 1.91% of company’s stock.