Is Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Expensive At $3.3? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) saw 558,006 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.3 trading at $0.01 or 0.3% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $387.94 Million. That closing price of JG’s stock is at a discount of -233.33% from its 52-week high price of $11 and is indicating a premium of 57.58% from its 52-week low price of $1.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 477.5 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.34 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aurora Mobile Limited (JG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.3%, in the last five days JG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 28 when the stock touched $3.38-2 price level, adding 2.22% to its value on the day. Aurora Mobile Limited’s shares saw a change of -7.3% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.55% in past 5-day. Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) showed a performance of -21.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 628.84 Million shares which calculate 469.28 days to cover the short interests.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -103.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.19% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36 institutions for Aurora Mobile Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP is the top institutional holder at JG for having 10.98 Million shares of worth $39.08 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 11.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FIL LTD, which was holding about 7.59 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32.09 Million.

On the other hand, Direxion Fds-Direxion Work From Home ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 567252 shares of worth $2.4 Million or 0.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 39.29 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $166.2 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.