Is Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI), -4.34% away from high, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) saw 305,691 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.87 trading at $1.01 or 4.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.74 Billion. That closing price of AGTI’s stock is at a discount of -4.34% from its 52-week high price of $22.82 and is indicating a premium of 38% from its 52-week low price of $13.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 498.38 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 920.31 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Agiliti, Inc. (AGTI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.28 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.87% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $43. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +96.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -26.84% for stock’s current value.

Agiliti, Inc. (AGTI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 36.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%