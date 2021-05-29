InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) Down Almost -22.59% in 1 Month, But Long Term Looking Good

In last trading session, InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) saw 353,159 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.5. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.05 trading at -$0.09 or -2.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $133.71 Million. That closing price of IFRX’s stock is at a discount of -207.87% from its 52-week high price of $9.39 and is indicating a premium of 12.79% from its 52-week low price of $2.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 239.51 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 338.42 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For InflaRx N.V. (IFRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.25 in the current quarter.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -2.87%, in the last five days IFRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 28 when the stock touched $3.15-3 price level, adding 3.17% to its value on the day. InflaRx N.V.’s shares saw a change of -39.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.39% in past 5-day. InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) showed a performance of -22.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 79.06 Million shares which calculate 0.23 days to cover the short interests.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -43% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.2% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46 institutions for InflaRx N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at IFRX for having 3.29 Million shares of worth $12.81 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 7.6% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Great Point Partners LLC, which was holding about 2.2 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.58 Million.

On the other hand, Pacific Select Fund-International Small Cap Portfolio and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 81600 shares of worth $410.45 Thousand or 0.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.33 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $51.97 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.