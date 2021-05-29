Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) Crashes -0.5% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $49.12?

In last trading session, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) saw 229,281 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $49.12 trading at -$0.37 or -0.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.26 Billion. That closing price of XOG’s stock is at a discount of -3.77% from its 52-week high price of $50.97 and is indicating a premium of 63.36% from its 52-week low price of $18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 220.24 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 110.53 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (XOG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $69 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $69 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $69. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +40.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 40.47% for stock’s current value.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (XOG) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $171.36 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $292.48 Million in the next quarter that will end in Jul 2021. Company posted $285.72 Million and $165.19 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -40% while estimating it to be 77.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -0.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30%

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.16% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24 institutions for Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D is the top institutional holder at XOG for having 7.84 Thousand shares of worth $281.59 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, PGIM High Yield Fd and American High-Income Trust are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1241318 shares of worth $44.61 Million or 4.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 930.42 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $33.44 Million in the company or a holder of 3.58% of company’s stock.