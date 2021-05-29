Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Adds 2.85% in a week: What’s Lifting the Stock?

In last trading session, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) saw 269,308 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.2. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.87 trading at -$0.52 or -1.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $727.43 Million. That closing price of ETH’s stock is at a discount of -11.36% from its 52-week high price of $32.15 and is indicating a premium of 63.04% from its 52-week low price of $10.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 525.52 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 391.45 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.5 in the current quarter.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -1.77%, in the last five days ETH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 28 when the stock touched $29.83- price level, adding 3.22% to its value on the day. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s shares saw a change of 42.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.85% in past 5-day. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) showed a performance of -8.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.03 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $34 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.77% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $34 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $34. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +17.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 17.77% for stock’s current value.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 336.54% while that of industry is 7.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 433.3% in the current quarter and calculating 72.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $177.9 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $190.3 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $91.57 Million and $151.1 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 94.3% while estimating it to be 25.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -64.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.2%

ETH Dividends

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 02 and August 06, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.27%, the share has a forward dividend of 1 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.55%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.14% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 226 institutions for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ETH for having 3.89 Million shares of worth $78.69 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 15.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 2.06 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $41.56 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1461362 shares of worth $40.35 Million or 5.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 674.79 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $13.64 Million in the company or a holder of 2.68% of company’s stock.