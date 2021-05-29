Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Projected to Grow by 24.95% Or More

In last trading session, Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) saw 415,921 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $114.45 trading at $0.56 or 0.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.51 Billion. That closing price of ENTG’s stock is at a discount of -10.45% from its 52-week high price of $126.41 and is indicating a premium of 50.93% from its 52-week low price of $56.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 652.26 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 919.06 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Entegris, Inc. (ENTG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.79 in the current quarter.

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.49%, in the last five days ENTG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 28 when the stock touched $115.56 price level, adding 0.96% to its value on the day. Entegris, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 19.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.23% in past 5-day. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) showed a performance of -0.3% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.78 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $127 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $100 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $143. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +24.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.63% for stock’s current value.

Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Entegris, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +28.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.59% while that of industry is 41.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 31.7% in the current quarter and calculating 23.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $537.86 Million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $561.37 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $448.4 Million and $461.78 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 19.9% while estimating it to be 21.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 16% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.72%

ENTG Dividends

Entegris, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 21 and July 26, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.28%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.32 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.77% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 561 institutions for Entegris, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at ENTG for having 17.11 Million shares of worth $1.64 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 12.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 12.21 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.17 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3805987 shares of worth $365.76 Million or 2.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.61 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $346.87 Million in the company or a holder of 2.66% of company’s stock.