DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) share price rebounds 65.89% from the lows – but can it keep going?

In last trading session, DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) saw 268,206 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.27 trading at -$0.38 or -2.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $251.79 Million. That closing price of DRIO’s stock is at a discount of -95.76% from its 52-week high price of $31.85 and is indicating a premium of 65.89% from its 52-week low price of $5.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 284.23 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 285.11 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.85 in the current quarter.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -2.28%, in the last five days DRIO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 24 when the stock touched $18.42- price level, adding 11.67% to its value on the day. DarioHealth Corp.’s shares saw a change of 13.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9% in past 5-day. DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) showed a performance of -25.3% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 564.29 Million shares which calculate 1.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $28.41 to the stock, which implies a rise of 74.62% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +115.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.27% for stock’s current value.

DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that DarioHealth Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +26.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.45% while that of industry is 20.5. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -25% in the current quarter and calculating -9.9% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 198.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.11 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.05 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $1.55 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 229.7%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 39.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.65% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40 institutions for DarioHealth Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at DRIO for having 594.22 Thousand shares of worth $8.49 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 3.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Phoenix Holdings Ltd., which was holding about 406.07 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.8 Million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 271619 shares of worth $5.23 Million or 1.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 98.96 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.41 Million in the company or a holder of 0.64% of company’s stock.