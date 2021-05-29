Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) 2.21% up over a week, Can The Stock Hit well above $19.44-?

In last trading session, Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) saw 451,947 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.01 trading at $0.03 or 0.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.24 Billion. That closing price of CWK’s stock is at a discount of -2.26% from its 52-week high price of $19.44 and is indicating a premium of 48.29% from its 52-week low price of $9.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 778.51 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 825.29 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.19 in the current quarter.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.16%, in the last five days CWK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, May 25 when the stock touched $19.44- price level, adding 2.21% to its value on the day. Cushman & Wakefield plc’s shares saw a change of 28.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.42% in past 5-day. Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) showed a performance of 14.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.98 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.86 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -0.79% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +20.99% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.2% for stock’s current value.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.39 Billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.49 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $1.17 Billion and $1.2 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 18.8% while estimating it to be 23.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 46.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.71% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 192 institutions for Cushman & Wakefield plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. is the top institutional holder at CWK for having 47.71 Million shares of worth $778.63 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 21.4% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 33.33 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $543.89 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4931106 shares of worth $70.66 Million or 2.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.82 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $69.14 Million in the company or a holder of 2.16% of company’s stock.