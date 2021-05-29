China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Stock Fell -1.84% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) saw 200,005 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.99 trading at $0.01 or 0.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $41.39 Million. That closing price of CJJD’s stock is at a discount of -184.85% from its 52-week high price of $2.82 and is indicating a premium of 19.19% from its 52-week low price of $0.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 505.43 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 868.98 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (CJJD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.79%, in the last five days CJJD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $1.03 price level, adding 3.75% to its value on the day. China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -1.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.75% in past 5-day. China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) showed a performance of -4.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 788.58 Million shares which calculate 0.91 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 607.07% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +607.07% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 607.07% for stock’s current value.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (CJJD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -38.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -453.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.87% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15 institutions for China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. is the top institutional holder at CJJD for having 4.84 Million shares of worth $4.89 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 11.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 1.3 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.31 Million.