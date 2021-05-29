Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Has Recovered 28.68% So Far, But Another 49.8% Gain Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) saw 904,820 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $76.91 trading at -$0.13 or -0.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.92 Billion. That closing price of CHGG’s stock is at a discount of -49.8% from its 52-week high price of $115.21 and is indicating a premium of 28.68% from its 52-week low price of $54.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.83 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.73 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Chegg, Inc. (CHGG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.37 in the current quarter.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -0.17%, in the last five days CHGG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 28 when the stock touched $77.74- price level, adding 1.07% to its value on the day. Chegg, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.14% in past 5-day. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) showed a performance of -19.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.4 Million shares which calculate 7.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $106.94 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.05% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $125. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +62.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.48% for stock’s current value.

Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) estimates and forecasts

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $189.94 Million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $172.89 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $153.01 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 24.1%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30%

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.12% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 644 institutions for Chegg, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at CHGG for having 15.99 Million shares of worth $1.44 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 11.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 11.01 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $994.26 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3857763 shares of worth $372.39 Million or 2.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.44 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $310.75 Million in the company or a holder of 2.43% of company’s stock.