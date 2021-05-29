Buy, Sell Or Hold Triterras, Inc. (TRIT) At $6.19?

For Triterras, Inc. (TRIT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.14 in the current quarter.

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +45.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 45.4% for stock’s current value.

Triterras, Inc. (TRIT) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $17Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.65 Million in the next quarter that will end in Jul 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 62.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.71% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51 institutions for Triterras, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at TRIT for having 1Million shares of worth $7.25 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.2% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, which was holding about 836.94 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.07 Million.

On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Russell Inv Co-U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 604405 shares of worth $4.41 Million or 0.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 319.89 Thousand shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.34 Million in the company or a holder of 0.38% of company’s stock.