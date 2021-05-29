Buy, Sell Or Hold Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) At $2.85?

For Forward Industries, Inc. (FORD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.71%, in the last five days FORD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 28 when the stock touched $3.20-1 price level, adding 10.94% to its value on the day. Forward Industries, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 56.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.55% in past 5-day. Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) showed a performance of 5.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 160.16 Million shares which calculate 1.19 days to cover the short interests.

Forward Industries, Inc. (FORD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 51% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.53% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16 institutions for Forward Industries, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at FORD for having 826.53 Thousand shares of worth $2.36 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 8.3% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 456.55 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.3 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 115757 shares of worth $210.68 Thousand or 1.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18.47 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $52.65 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.19% of company’s stock.