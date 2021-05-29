Buy, Sell Or Hold Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) At $16.88?

In last trading session, Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) saw 209,901 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.88 trading at -$0.46 or -2.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.13 Billion. That closing price of DSEY’s stock is at a discount of -8.59% from its 52-week high price of $18.33 and is indicating a premium of 20.02% from its 52-week low price of $13.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 386.04 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.34 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (DSEY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.11 in the current quarter.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.09 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +36.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 0.71% for stock’s current value.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (DSEY) estimates and forecasts

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $666.66 Million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $735.98 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 64.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.19%

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)’s Major holders

On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Growth Fund and American Century Global Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 690603 shares of worth $10.16 Million or 0.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.45 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $286.09 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.