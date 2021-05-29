Buy, Sell Or Hold Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) At $16.27?

In last trading session, Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) saw 507,783 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.27 trading at $1.47 or 9.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $457.57 Million. That closing price of AFIB’s stock is at a discount of -139.64% from its 52-week high price of $38.99 and is indicating a premium of 31.28% from its 52-week low price of $11.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 328Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 346.56 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Acutus Medical, Inc. (AFIB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.84 in the current quarter.

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.93%, in the last five days AFIB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 28 when the stock touched $16.87- price level, adding 3.56% to its value on the day. Acutus Medical, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -43.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.75% in past 5-day. Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) showed a performance of 12.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.6 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.24% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +59.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -32.39% for stock’s current value.

Acutus Medical, Inc. (AFIB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Acutus Medical, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -40.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 26.09% while that of industry is 15.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 97.4% in the current quarter and calculating 57.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 190.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.15 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.06 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $1.13 Million and $3.02 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 266% while estimating it to be 133.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -127% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.46% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.1%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 114 institutions for Acutus Medical, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at AFIB for having 5.48 Million shares of worth $157.82 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 19.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), which was holding about 4.34 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $125.09 Million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2117967 shares of worth $28.32 Million or 7.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 602.37 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $12.51 Million in the company or a holder of 2.14% of company’s stock.