Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Adds 1.51% in a week: What’s Lifting the Stock?

In last trading session, Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) saw 291,787 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.14 trading at $0.06 or 0.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.04 Billion. That closing price of MNRL’s stock is at a discount of -5.46% from its 52-week high price of $19.13 and is indicating a premium of 55.62% from its 52-week low price of $8.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 282.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 362.67 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.22 in the current quarter.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.33%, in the last five days MNRL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 27 when the stock touched $18.35- price level, adding 1.14% to its value on the day. Brigham Minerals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 65.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.51% in past 5-day. Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) showed a performance of 5.1% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.34 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.18 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +26.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.28% for stock’s current value.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL) estimates and forecasts

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $34.64 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $36.97 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $13.13 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 163.8%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -669.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.12%

MNRL Dividends

Brigham Minerals, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 06 and May 06, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 5.93%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.04 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.5% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.44% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 195 institutions for Brigham Minerals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at MNRL for having 4.07 Million shares of worth $44.72 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 9.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.65 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40.07 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2000000 shares of worth $26.78 Million or 4.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.84 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $24.64 Million in the company or a holder of 4.17% of company’s stock.