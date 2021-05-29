Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) 0.52% up over a week, Can The Stock Hit well above $2373?

In last trading session, Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) saw 232,346 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $2361.55 trading at $26.77 or 1.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $96.95 Billion. That closing price of BKNG’s stock is at a discount of -6.54% from its 52-week high price of $2516 and is indicating a premium of 35.09% from its 52-week low price of $1532.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 364.88 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 402.9 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 34 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 19 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.21 in the current quarter.

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.15%, in the last five days BKNG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, May 25 when the stock touched $2373 price level, adding 0.52% to its value on the day. Booking Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 6.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.97% in past 5-day. Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) showed a performance of -5.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 837.08 Million shares which calculate 2.08 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2532.96 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1890 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2950. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +24.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -19.97% for stock’s current value.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Booking Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +14.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 620.17% while that of industry is 15.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 88.8% in the current quarter and calculating 113.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 37% from the last financial year’s standing.

27 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.91 Billion for the same. And 27 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.6 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $630Million and $2.54 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 203.6% while estimating it to be 41.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -52.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -98.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)'s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.88% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1856 institutions for Booking Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at BKNG for having 3.11 Million shares of worth $7.24 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 7.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.84 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.63 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1154689 shares of worth $2.57 Billion or 2.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 820.61 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.83 Billion in the company or a holder of 2% of company’s stock.