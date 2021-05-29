ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) 52.11% Above its 52-week Low, How Long Will it Keep Rising?

In last trading session, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) saw 615,672 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $675.47 trading at $10.38 or 1.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $277.17 Billion. That closing price of ASML’s stock is at a discount of -0.59% from its 52-week high price of $679.44 and is indicating a premium of 52.11% from its 52-week low price of $323.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 845.15 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.02 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 33 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 23 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.93 in the current quarter.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $700 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3.63% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $540 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $820. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +21.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.06% for stock’s current value.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ASML Holding N.V. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +59.5% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 57.59% while that of industry is 46.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 184.5% in the current quarter and calculating 157.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 52.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5Billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.16 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $3.88 Billion of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 28.8%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 37.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.8%

ASML Dividends

ASML Holding N.V. is more likely release its next earnings report in June, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.52%, the share has a forward dividend of 3.28 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.91%.