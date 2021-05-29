Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) Climbs 199.3% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $14.24?

In last trading session, Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) saw 232,758 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.24 trading at $0.17 or 1.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $929.29 Million. That closing price of AINV’s stock is at a discount of -7.23% from its 52-week high price of $15.27 and is indicating a premium of 48.53% from its 52-week low price of $7.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 507.88 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 358.78 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.21%, in the last five days AINV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 28 when the stock touched $14.29- price level, adding 0.35% to its value on the day. Apollo Investment Corporation’s shares saw a change of 34.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.21% in past 5-day. Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) showed a performance of -2.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.16 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Apollo Investment Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +29.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -11.83% while that of industry is 0.4. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -9.3% in the current quarter and calculating -16.3% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -1.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $52.25 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $52.69 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 37.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 199.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3%

AINV Dividends

Apollo Investment Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 04 and August 09, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 8.61%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.24 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 12.65%.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.5% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.74% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 157 institutions for Apollo Investment Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. is the top institutional holder at AINV for having 4.62 Million shares of worth $49.09 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 6.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Apollo Management Holdings, L.P., which was holding about 2.9 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $30.8 Million.

On the other hand, Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4602600 shares of worth $48.9 Million or 6.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.7 Million shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $23.53 Million in the company or a holder of 2.53% of company’s stock.