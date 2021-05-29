Analysts Say Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Can Really Get to $76 in 12 Months

In last trading session, Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) saw 725,778 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $50.82 trading at $3.57 or 7.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.97 Billion. That closing price of FRHC’s stock is at a discount of -21.55% from its 52-week high price of $61.77 and is indicating a premium of 68.02% from its 52-week low price of $16.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 477.54 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 660.79 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.56%, in the last five days FRHC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 28 when the stock touched $51.99- price level, adding 2.25% to its value on the day. Freedom Holding Corp.’s shares saw a change of -0.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.82% in past 5-day. Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) showed a performance of -0.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.04 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $76 to the stock, which implies a rise of 49.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $76 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $76. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +49.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 49.55% for stock’s current value.

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 120.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 247.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 72.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.21% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83 institutions for Freedom Holding Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at FRHC for having 719.05 Thousand shares of worth $36.89 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 1.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 99.58 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.11 Million.

On the other hand, iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF and Vanguard Financial Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 35674 shares of worth $1.9 Million or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 35.57 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.92 Million in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.