Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Has Recovered 21.06% So Far, But Another 23.92% Gain Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) saw 230,171 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.41 trading at $0.72 or 3.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.19 Billion. That closing price of AFYA’s stock is at a discount of -23.92% from its 52-week high price of $29.01 and is indicating a premium of 21.06% from its 52-week low price of $18.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 211.69 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 223.81 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Afya Limited (AFYA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.29 in the current quarter.

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.17%, in the last five days AFYA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 28 when the stock touched $24.06- price level, adding 2.68% to its value on the day. Afya Limited’s shares saw a change of -7.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.29% in past 5-day. Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) showed a performance of -2.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 618.27 Million shares which calculate 2.76 days to cover the short interests.

Afya Limited (AFYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Afya Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -14.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 60.66% while that of industry is 26.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 11.5% in the current quarter and calculating 37.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 37.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $74.71 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $71.47 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $51.88 Million and $48.74 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 44% while estimating it to be 46.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 37.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.36%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.78% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.6%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94 institutions for Afya Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. BAMCO Inc. is the top institutional holder at AFYA for having 3.36 Million shares of worth $84.99 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 7.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The second largest institutional holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc., which was holding about 2.63 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $66.63 Million.

On the other hand, Baron Emerging Markets Fund and Baron Global Advantage Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1420478 shares of worth $35.94 Million or 3.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.32 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $33.41 Million in the company or a holder of 2.93% of company’s stock.