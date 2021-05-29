Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Adds 12.18% in a week: What’s Lifting the Stock? – Marketing Sentinel

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Adds 12.18% in a week: What’s Lifting the Stock?

In last trading session, Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) saw 588,164 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.76 trading at $0.16 or 1.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.06 Billion. That closing price of AEVA’s stock is at a discount of -123.67% from its 52-week high price of $21.83 and is indicating a premium of 27.77% from its 52-week low price of $7.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.21 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.68 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.67%, in the last five days AEVA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 28 when the stock touched $9.92-1 price level, adding 1.61% to its value on the day. Aeva Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -32.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.18% in past 5-day. Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) showed a performance of -2.4% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.59 Million shares which calculate 1.54 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 117.21% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +207.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 63.93% for stock’s current value.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

