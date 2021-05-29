Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Jumps 1.12%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) saw 348,127 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.6 trading at $0.14 or 1.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.01 Billion. That closing price of ADV’s stock is at a discount of -10.48% from its 52-week high price of $13.92 and is indicating a premium of 37.38% from its 52-week low price of $7.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 387.27 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 468.57 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.14 in the current quarter.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.12%, in the last five days ADV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, May 25 when the stock touched $12.80- price level, adding 1.56% to its value on the day. Advantage Solutions Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.94% in past 5-day. Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) showed a performance of -1.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.82 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.11% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +19.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 3.17% for stock’s current value.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $799.06 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $895.79 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -390.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.46%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 69.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.03% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73 institutions for Advantage Solutions Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ADV for having 15.45 Million shares of worth $203.48 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 4.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC, which was holding about 12.5 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $164.63 Million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3285823 shares of worth $43.27 Million or 1.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.66 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $35.09 Million in the company or a holder of 0.84% of company’s stock.