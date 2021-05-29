12-month price target for Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) now sits at $

In last trading session, Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) saw 201,715 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.32 trading at $0.11 or 2.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.82 Million. That closing price of TRT’s stock is at a discount of -40.98% from its 52-week high price of $7.5 and is indicating a premium of 47.56% from its 52-week low price of $2.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 243.2 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 65.73 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Trio-Tech International (TRT), The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.11%, in the last five days TRT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 28 when the stock touched $5.79-8 price level, adding 8.12% to its value on the day. Trio-Tech International’s shares saw a change of 34.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.61% in past 5-day. Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) showed a performance of 15.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.7 Million shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

Trio-Tech International (TRT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -36.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 46.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.57% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16 institutions for Trio-Tech International that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at TRT for having 264.6 Thousand shares of worth $1.19 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 6.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 242.73 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.2% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.09 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 220134 shares of worth $1.08 Million or 5.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 46.74 Thousand shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $229.05 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.19% of company’s stock.