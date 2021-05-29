12-month price target for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) now sits at $27

In last trading session, The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) saw 324,249 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.24 trading at -$0.19 or -0.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.39 Billion. That closing price of TBBK’s stock is at a discount of -5.2% from its 52-week high price of $25.5 and is indicating a premium of 67.2% from its 52-week low price of $7.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 516.37 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 853.01 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -0.78%, in the last five days TBBK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, May 25 when the stock touched $24.73- price level, adding 1.98% to its value on the day. The Bancorp, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 77.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.46% in past 5-day. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) showed a performance of 7.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.64 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $24 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +11.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.99% for stock’s current value.

The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 57.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 54.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12%

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.7% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.47% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 237 institutions for The Bancorp, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TBBK for having 4.78 Million shares of worth $99.14 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 8.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Frontier Capital Management Company LLC, which was holding about 3.63 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $75.17 Million.

On the other hand, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1433466 shares of worth $29.7 Million or 2.5% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.32 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $17.99 Million in the company or a holder of 2.3% of company’s stock.