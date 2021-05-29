12-month price target for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) now sits at $350

In last trading session, Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) saw 336,082 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $249.75 trading at -$0.41 or -0.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.39 Billion. That closing price of SBNY’s stock is at a discount of -4.25% from its 52-week high price of $260.37 and is indicating a premium of 71.4% from its 52-week low price of $71.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 518.81 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 630.97 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Signature Bank (SBNY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 20 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $3.07 in the current quarter.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -0.16%, in the last five days SBNY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 28 when the stock touched $251.5 price level, adding 0.7% to its value on the day. Signature Bank’s shares saw a change of 84.6% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.97% in past 5-day. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) showed a performance of -1.2% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.37 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $291.19 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.59% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $244 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $350. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +40.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.3% for stock’s current value.

Signature Bank (SBNY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Signature Bank is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +116.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 29.82% while that of industry is 24.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 38.9% in the current quarter and calculating 24.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $461.84 Million for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $484.61 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $389.14 Million and $412.93 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 18.7% while estimating it to be 17.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.32%

SBNY Dividends

Signature Bank is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 19 and July 23, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.92%, the share has a forward dividend of 2.24 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.49% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 576 institutions for Signature Bank that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SBNY for having 5.16 Million shares of worth $1.17 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 17.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.97 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 16.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.12 Billion.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1541000 shares of worth $348.42 Million or 5.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.45 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $196.65 Million in the company or a holder of 4.93% of company’s stock.