12-month price target for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) now sits at $9

In last trading session, Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) saw 582,207 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.33 trading at -$0.04 or -1.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $131.92 Million. That closing price of OTIC’s stock is at a discount of -199.7% from its 52-week high price of $6.983 and is indicating a premium of 13.73% from its 52-week low price of $2.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 184.29 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 621.32 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Otonomy, Inc. (OTIC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -1.69%, in the last five days OTIC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 24 when the stock touched $2.50-6 price level, adding 6.8% to its value on the day. Otonomy, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -63.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.67% in past 5-day. Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) showed a performance of -5.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 884.38 Million shares which calculate 1.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 170.39% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +286.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 114.59% for stock’s current value.

Otonomy, Inc. (OTIC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Otonomy, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -45.81% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 22.73% while that of industry is 15.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 54.1% in the current quarter and calculating 22.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 874.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $40Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $40Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $90Million and $50Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -55.6% while estimating it to be -20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 24.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.4%

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.44% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89 institutions for Otonomy, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the top institutional holder at OTIC for having 3.93 Million shares of worth $25.43 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 6.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., which was holding about 3.25 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.03 Million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3000000 shares of worth $12.75 Million or 5.3% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.78 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $7.54 Million in the company or a holder of 3.14% of company’s stock.