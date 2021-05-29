12-month price target for JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) now sits at $27

In last trading session, JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) saw 311,303 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.13 trading at -$0.57 or -3.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $572.54 Million. That closing price of JOAN’s stock is at a discount of -6.02% from its 52-week high price of $14.98 and is indicating a premium of 31% from its 52-week low price of $9.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 257.21 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 572.81 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For JOANN Inc. (JOAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.18 in the current quarter.

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.71 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +91.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 6.16% for stock’s current value.

JOANN Inc. (JOAN) estimates and forecasts

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $566.27 Million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $531.45 Million in the next quarter that will end on July 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 143.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -7.99%

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.96% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44 institutions for JOANN Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. is the top institutional holder at JOAN for having 33.09 Million shares of worth $335.88 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 81.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 2.06 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.87 Million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2056250 shares of worth $20.87 Million or 5.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 415.25 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.21 Million in the company or a holder of 1.02% of company’s stock.