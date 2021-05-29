12-month price target for Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) now sits at $20000

In last trading session, Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) saw 216,034 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.32 trading at -$0.08 or -1.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $45.67 Million. That closing price of GLBS’s stock is at a discount of -2029.63% from its 52-week high price of $92 and is indicating a premium of 10.65% from its 52-week low price of $3.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 172.81 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 632.89 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -1.82%, in the last five days GLBS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 28 when the stock touched $4.49-3 price level, adding 3.79% to its value on the day. Globus Maritime Limited’s shares saw a change of -24.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.92% in past 5-day. Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) showed a performance of -10.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.12 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20000 to the stock, which implies a rise of 462863% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20000 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20000. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +462863% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 462863% for stock’s current value.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -41.44% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 97.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.38% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13 institutions for Globus Maritime Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at GLBS for having 62.72 Thousand shares of worth $294.76 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 2.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Credit Suisse AG, which was holding about 31.88 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $149.85 Thousand.