Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Jumps 9.82%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) saw 3,170,910 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.18 trading at $1 or 9.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.06 Billion. That closing price of YSG’s stock is at a discount of -127.82% from its 52-week high price of $25.47 and is indicating a premium of 23.97% from its 52-week low price of $8.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.24 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.31 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $240.23 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $298.73 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 62.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.83% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 115 institutions for Yatsen Holding Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC is the top institutional holder at YSG for having 11.18 Million shares of worth $138.04 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 2.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC, which was holding about 5.71 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $70.57 Million.

On the other hand, Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Innovators Fund and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2129400 shares of worth $26.3 Million or 0.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.34 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $16.52 Million in the company or a holder of 0.34% of company’s stock.