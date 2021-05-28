With 80.27% Distance from Low, Is Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) saw 1,245,512 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.34 trading at $1.61 or 8.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.02 Billion. That closing price of TGLS’s stock is at a discount of -4.4% from its 52-week high price of $22.28 and is indicating a premium of 80.27% from its 52-week low price of $4.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.1 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 402.74 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.31 in the current quarter.

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.16%, in the last five days TGLS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 27 when the stock touched $22.28- price level, adding 4.22% to its value on the day. Tecnoglass Inc.’s shares saw a change of 208.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.28% in past 5-day. Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) showed a performance of 64.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 662.29 Million shares which calculate 1.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.6 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -22.21% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -15.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -29.71% for stock’s current value.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tecnoglass Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +250.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 46.84% while that of industry is 16.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 55% in the current quarter and calculating 10.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $106.22 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $107.77 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $81.94 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 29.6%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -5.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.94%

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

TGLS Dividends

Tecnoglass Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 04 and August 09, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.54%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.11 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 56.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.09% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63 institutions for Tecnoglass Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. American Century Companies, Inc. is the top institutional holder at TGLS for having 2.74 Million shares of worth $32.9 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 5.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Rutabaga Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 834.61 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.03 Million.

On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Heartland Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2236667 shares of worth $26.88 Million or 4.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 500Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $6.01 Million in the company or a holder of 1.05% of company’s stock.