With 79.57% Distance from Low, Is Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) saw 1,433,639 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.23 trading at -$0.05 or -1.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $32.37 Million. That closing price of OBLN’s stock is at a discount of -233.44% from its 52-week high price of $10.77 and is indicating a premium of 79.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.52 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.02 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -1.52%, in the last five days OBLN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 24 when the stock touched $4.88-3 price level, adding 33.81% to its value on the day. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 115.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.81% in past 5-day. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) showed a performance of 16.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 768.99 Million shares which calculate 191.29 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +90.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 90.4% for stock’s current value.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 68.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.7% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24 institutions for Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at OBLN for having 1.1 Million shares of worth $3.1 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 10.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Interwest Venture Management Co., which was holding about 380.22 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.07 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 68861 shares of worth $103.29 Thousand or 0.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 51.23 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $144.47 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.51% of company’s stock.