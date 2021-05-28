With 78.26% Distance from Low, Is 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) saw 839,977 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.74 trading at $0.83 or 10.49% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $212.57 Million. That most recent trading price of ATNF’s stock is at a discount of -49.31% from its 52-week high price of $13.05 and is indicating a premium of 78.26% from its 52-week low price of $1.9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 288.41 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.53 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.49%, in the last five days ATNF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 28 when the stock touched $9.55-7 price level, adding 7.12% to its value on the day. 180 Life Sciences Corp.’s shares saw a change of 224.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.35% in past 5-day. 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) showed a performance of -16.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.58 Million shares which calculate 1.02 days to cover the short interests.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -130.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 42.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.29% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24 institutions for 180 Life Sciences Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ATNF for having 501.67 Thousand shares of worth $3.29 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 2.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Boothbay Fund Management, LLC, which was holding about 478.47 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.14 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1069400 shares of worth $2.92 Million or 5.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 101.64 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $277.47 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.56% of company’s stock.