With 48.54% Distance from Low, Is Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) saw 1,163,529 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.74 trading at $0.53 or 23.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.08 Million. That closing price of AXAS’s stock is at a discount of -228.47% from its 52-week high price of $9 and is indicating a premium of 48.54% from its 52-week low price of $1.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 190.11 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 337.65 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 23.98%, in the last five days AXAS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 27 when the stock touched $2.80-2 price level, adding 2.14% to its value on the day. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s shares saw a change of 19.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 26.85% in past 5-day. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) showed a performance of 23.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 816.65 Million shares which calculate 2.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.49% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +9.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 9.49% for stock’s current value.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +9.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100% in the current quarter and calculating 102.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -66.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.73 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $18.4 Million in the next quarter that will end in Jul 2021. Company posted $28.28 Million and $22Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -55% while estimating it to be -16.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -181.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2%

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.4% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34 institutions for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AXAS for having 291.49 Thousand shares of worth $915.28 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 3.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 168.46 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $528.96 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 142198 shares of worth $325.63 Thousand or 1.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 140.84 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $322.53 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.67% of company’s stock.