With 10.17% Distance from Low, Is Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) saw 630,056 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.77 trading at -$0.1 or -5.35% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $44.38 Million. That most recent trading price of ZCMD’s stock is at a discount of -196.61% from its 52-week high price of $5.25 and is indicating a premium of 10.17% from its 52-week low price of $1.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 135.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.49 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -5.35%, in the last five days ZCMD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 28 when the stock touched $2 price level, adding 11% to its value on the day. Zhongchao Inc.’s shares saw a change of 4.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.73% in past 5-day. Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) showed a performance of -6.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 122.28 Million shares which calculate 49.11 days to cover the short interests.

Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.2% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.92% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4 institutions for Zhongchao Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at ZCMD for having 137.24 Thousand shares of worth $271.73 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 19.94 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $39.49 Thousand.