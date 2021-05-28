Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Has Recovered 31.89% So Far, But Another 35.39% Gain Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) saw 1,080,312 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.13 trading at $1.57 or 8.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $983.45 Million. That closing price of HCC’s stock is at a discount of -35.39% from its 52-week high price of $25.9 and is indicating a premium of 31.89% from its 52-week low price of $13.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 710.23 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 739.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.2 in the current quarter.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.94%, in the last five days HCC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 27 when the stock touched $19.47- price level, adding 1.75% to its value on the day. Warrior Met Coal, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.35% in past 5-day. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) showed a performance of 7.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.88 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.04% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $19 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.68% for stock’s current value.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -1.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 85.29% while that of industry is 49.3. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -11.1% in the current quarter and calculating 153.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -3.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $136.84 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $171.27 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $153.8 Million and $170.25 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -11% while estimating it to be 0.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 34.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -111.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

HCC Dividends

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 03 and August 09, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.17%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.2 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.88% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 235 institutions for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at HCC for having 7.5 Million shares of worth $128.55 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 14.6% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 5.57 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $95.37 Million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3883665 shares of worth $66.53 Million or 7.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.47 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $42.32 Million in the company or a holder of 4.81% of company’s stock.