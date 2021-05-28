Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) Currently 205.57% Below Its 52-week High But The Upside Potential May Surprise You

In recent trading session, Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) saw 1,573,196 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.19 trading at $0.27 or 14.06% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $43.62 Million. That most recent trading price of MYT’s stock is at a discount of -205.57% from its 52-week high price of $6.692 and is indicating a premium of 91.32% from its 52-week low price of $0.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 429.49 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 823.46 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 14.06%, in the last five days MYT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 28 when the stock touched $2.2 price level, adding 5.23% to its value on the day. Urban Tea, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 19.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.92% in past 5-day. Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) showed a performance of -28.1% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 389.33 Million shares which calculate 0.47 days to cover the short interests.

Urban Tea, Inc. (MYT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -22.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.06% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6 institutions for Urban Tea, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at MYT for having 55.1 Thousand shares of worth $204.42 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 27.16 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $100.76 Thousand.