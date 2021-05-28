UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) up 10.84% over the past 30 days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) saw 1,827,413 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $83.54 trading at -$1.46 or -1.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $43.37 Billion. That closing price of PATH’s stock is at a discount of -6.08% from its 52-week high price of $88.62 and is indicating a premium of 26.38% from its 52-week low price of $61.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.8 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.56 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For UiPath Inc. (PATH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $75.22 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -9.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $64 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $85. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -23.39% for stock’s current value.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 82.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%