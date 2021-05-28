Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Projected to Grow by 106.29% Or More

In last trading session, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) saw 2,442,162 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.39 trading at -$0.24 or -1.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.98 Billion. That closing price of SBLK’s stock is at a discount of -20.11% from its 52-week high price of $23.29 and is indicating a premium of 74.63% from its 52-week low price of $4.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.8 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.62 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.2 in the current quarter.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -1.22%, in the last five days SBLK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 24 when the stock touched $22.87- price level, adding 15.2% to its value on the day. Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s shares saw a change of 119.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.67% in past 5-day. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) showed a performance of 6.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 777.94 Million shares which calculate 480.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.63 to the stock, which implies a rise of 37.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +106.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -48.43% for stock’s current value.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +162.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2605.88% while that of industry is 10.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 731.6% in the current quarter and calculating 407.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 33.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $270.55 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $242.54 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 158% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

SBLK Dividends

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 05 and August 05, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 6.11%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.2 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.96% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.2%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 105 institutions for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at SBLK for having 39.01 Million shares of worth $572.61 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 39.3% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 3.47 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.5% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $51.01 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Balanced Fund and Fidelity Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1952835 shares of worth $28.67 Million or 1.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 447.45 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $6.57 Million in the company or a holder of 0.45% of company’s stock.