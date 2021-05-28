Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Projected to Grow by 52.96% Or More

In recent trading session, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) saw 4,101,047 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.23 trading at -$0.1 or -1.88% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.5 Billion. That most recent trading price of SWN’s stock is at a discount of -5.35% from its 52-week high price of $5.51 and is indicating a premium of 58.32% from its 52-week low price of $2.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.51 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.33 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 14 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.21 in the current quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.88%, in the last five days SWN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 24 when the stock touched $5.50-4 price level, adding 4.64% to its value on the day. Southwestern Energy Company’s shares saw a change of 76.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.05% in past 5-day. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) showed a performance of 17.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 35.17 Million shares which calculate 2.29 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.45 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.21% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +52.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -42.64% for stock’s latest value.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $862.03 Million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $879.2 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -428.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.36% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 391 institutions for Southwestern Energy Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SWN for having 100.02 Million shares of worth $298.05 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 14.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 87.02 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $259.32 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 50360100 shares of worth $189.86 Million or 7.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 43.16 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $200.68 Million in the company or a holder of 6.38% of company’s stock.