Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) share price rebounds 47.6% from the lows – but can it keep going?

In last trading session, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) saw 4,037,812 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.79 trading at -$0.11 or -0.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2Billion. That closing price of IPOE’s stock is at a discount of -42.8% from its 52-week high price of $28.26 and is indicating a premium of 47.6% from its 52-week low price of $10.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.58 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.07 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE),

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.14% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 146 institutions for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V that are currently holding shares of the company. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the top institutional holder at IPOE for having 3.6 Million shares of worth $61.74 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 4.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co., which was holding about 2.33 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $39.91 Million.

On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Hennessy Large Cap Financial Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 113616 shares of worth $1.41 Million or 0.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 59Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.01 Million in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.