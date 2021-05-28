Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Currently 172.07% Below Its 52-week High But The Upside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) saw 1,154,168 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.55 trading at $1.13 or 25.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $51.24 Million. That closing price of RVPH’s stock is at a discount of -172.07% from its 52-week high price of $15.1 and is indicating a premium of 29.19% from its 52-week low price of $3.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 121.27 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.55 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (RVPH), The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.24 in the current quarter.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 25.57%, in the last five days RVPH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 27 when the stock touched $5.58-0 price level, adding 0.54% to its value on the day. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -36.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.27% in past 5-day. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) showed a performance of -23.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 233.84 Million shares which calculate 150.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21 to the stock, which implies a rise of 278.38% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $21 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +278.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 278.38% for stock’s current value.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (RVPH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -15.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 44.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.41% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at RVPH for having 418.44 Thousand shares of worth $2.4 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 4.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is EMC Capital Management, which was holding about 75.84 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $435.29 Thousand.