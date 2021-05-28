Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) share price rebounds 30.91% from the lows – but can it keep going?

In last trading session, Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) saw 1,163,447 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.55 trading at $0.02 or 3.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $126.53 Million. That closing price of PTN’s stock is at a discount of -136.36% from its 52-week high price of $1.3 and is indicating a premium of 30.91% from its 52-week low price of $0.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.39 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.23 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.27%, in the last five days PTN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 24 when the stock touched $0.59 price level, adding 6.78% to its value on the day. Palatin Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -18.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.17% in past 5-day. Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) showed a performance of -13.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.79 Million shares which calculate 3.04 days to cover the short interests.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $870Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.16 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -158% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.2% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.3% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86 institutions for Palatin Technologies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PTN for having 9.52 Million shares of worth $6.57 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 4.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.74 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.58 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 6080943 shares of worth $4.11 Million or 2.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.87 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.94 Million in the company or a holder of 1.25% of company’s stock.