Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Currently 134.28% Below Its 52-week High But The Upside Potential May Surprise You

In recent trading session, Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) saw 6,270,364 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.21 trading at $2.43 or 31.22% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $69.33 Million. That most recent trading price of ONVO’s stock is at a discount of -134.28% from its 52-week high price of $23.92 and is indicating a premium of 41.04% from its 52-week low price of $6.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 96.49 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 167Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 31.22%, in the last five days ONVO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 28 when the stock touched $11.25- price level, adding 9.25% to its value on the day. Organovo Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -16.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 38.72% in past 5-day. Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) showed a performance of 5.8% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 466.73 Million shares which calculate 2.79 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 193.83% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +193.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 193.83% for stock’s latest value.

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 37.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.09% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51 institutions for Organovo Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ONVO for having 1.4 Million shares of worth $17.28 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 19.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., which was holding about 483.81 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.8% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.66 Million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 314615 shares of worth $3.03 Million or 4.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 171.86 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.66 Million in the company or a holder of 2.41% of company’s stock.